Razu gets AL ticket for Rangpur-3 by-poll

DHAKA, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League (AL) today nominated Advocate Rezaul Karim Razu, the general secretary of Rangpur district AL, to contest the Rangpur-3 by-election slated for October 5.

The nomination was finalized at a meeting of the AL Parliamentary Board and Local Government Election Nomination Board held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the prime minister, tonight.

AL Parliamentary Board and Local Government Election Nomination Chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.

“The meeting unanimously nominated Rezaul Karim Razu for contesting the Rangpur-3 by-poll,” an AL press release signed by its Office Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap said.

On Sept 1, the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Rangpur by-poll.

Voting of the by-election will be held on October 5 using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across the constituency.

As per the schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is September 9, while the date for scrutinising those is September 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 16.

The election will begin at 9 am and continue till 5 pm.

A total of 4,42,072 people are scheduled to exercise their franchise in the election. Of them, 2,21,310 are men and 2,20, 762 women.

The Rangpur-3 fell vacant after the death of Leader of the Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad, who passed away at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital on July 14 while undergoing treatment.

The EC has a constitutional obligation to complete the by-polls within 90 days after it fell vacant.

Besides, the meeting finalised the AL candidates in chairmen and mayoral posts in upazila parishad, pourasabha and union parishad elections.

The chairmen candidates are Md Nazrul Islam (Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila), Mosammat Sharifunnesa Miki (Kotchandpur upazila in Jhenidah), Mayozuddin Hamid (Maheshpur upazila in Jhenidah), Md Munsur Ahmed (Mehendiganj upazila in Barishal), Md Rafikul Islam (Sherpur Sadar upazila), Md Khairul Islam (Atpara upazila in Netrakona) and Abdul Motaleb (Satkania upazila in Chattogram).

The mayoral candidates are Emdadul Islam Tuhin (Lalmohan pourasabha in Bhola), Nazrul Islam Babul (Dohar pourasabha in Dhaka) and Shibshangkar Das (Nabinagar pourasabha in Brahmmanbaria), the release said.