Mozammel for materializing Bangabandhu’s ideology

GAZIPUR, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – As Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman profoundly banked on the ideology of building a non-communal and secular country, the present government has always been keen on materializing his (Bangabandhu) pious aim of delivering benefits to the people, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said.

“Four pillars of Bangabandhu’s ideology are nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism. To build a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu, we will have to materialize his ideology,” he told a mass reception ceremony accorded to him at Kaliakair upazila in the district.

Kaliakair upazila unit of Awami League arranged the reception ceremony as the minister was conferred with the Swadhinata Padak for his contribution to the Liberation War.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Meher Afroz Chumki, Gazipur sadar upazila parishad chairman Rina Parvain, among others, addressed the function with AL Kaliakair upazila unit general secretary Murad Parvez in the chair.

The liberation war affairs minister said Bangabandhu had dreamt of building a democratic country where all citizens would get equal political rights and legal facilities.

Bangabandhu opted for a country where people of all religions would perform their respective rituals independently and freely, he added.