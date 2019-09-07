Students to get books, Tk 2000 for school dress next year: Zakir

KURIGRAM, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain today said at the beginning of the next year, all primary school students in the country will get new books and Taka 2,000 for school dress.

“At the beginning of the next year, all primary school students will get new books and Taka 2,000 for school dress as the government is education friendly one,” he said.

The state minister said this at a meeting on development of quality primary education in the conference room of district administration here.

Zakir Hossain said the government put emphasis on education for building a meritorious nation. The schools are being upgraded and modernized, while classrooms are being decorated attractively to raise their creativity.

With Deputy Commissioner Sultana Parvin in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Additional Primary and Mass Education Secretary Badrul Hasan Babul, Rangpur Divisional Deputy Director Abdul Wahab, Additional Superintendent of Police Menhajul Alam and District Primary Education Officer Shahidul Islam.