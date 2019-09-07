Tagore, Nazrul to remain as our national pride, say speakers

RANGPUR, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a discussion this evening said the poets Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam would remain as are our national pride and sources of inspirations forever.

They made the observations at the discussion organised by the district administration today at Town hall auditorium in the city in observance of the 158th and 120th birth anniversaries of Biswa Kobi Rabindranath Tagore and National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam respectively.

Deputy Commissioner M Asib Ahsan attended the discussion followed by a colourful cultural evening as the chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir in the chair.

Former General Secretary of District Shilpakola Academy Tauhidur Rahman Tutul and District Cultural Affairs Officer Nujhat Tabassum Rimu spoke on the occasion as special guests.

Professor of the Department of Bengali of Begum Rokeya University Dr. Sarifa Salowa Dina and former Head of the Department of Bengali of Begum Rokeya Government College Professor Mohammad Shah Alam in the chair discussed on the lives and works of the two great poets.

The speakers stressed on following the conscience, ideals and philosophy of Tagore and Nazrul who were the sources of inspiration during the War of Liberation in freeing the nation from deprivation, exploitation, injustice and communalism.

The chief guest called for nurturing of literary works including poems, songs and novels, of the two great sons of the Bengali Literature which inspire all of to build a nation full of pride, enlightenment, secularism, peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh.

Later, artists of District Shilpakola Academy recited self-composed poems and poems of the two great poets, rendered dances and songs in the colourful cultural evening enjoyed by a huge audience of all ages.