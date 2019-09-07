“Go abroad in a safe and proper manner”: Dr Dipu Moni

CHANDPUR, Sep 7, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni laid

emphasis on going abroad safely.

” Of course you will go abroad. But it has to be safe and secure. Those who

have not gone abroad, naturally they don’t have experience about abroad, ” she

made the comments while addressing as the chief guest in a seminar titled-`

Boideshik Karmo shangsthaner jonno dokkhota o shochetonota’ at Chandpur Deputy

Commissioner’s Conference room organized by the ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare

and Overseas Employment.

“Since I was a foreign minister from 2009 to 2013, I have had the

opportunity to gain experience about expatriates. Those who go abroad for work

from our country sometimes are victimized in many cases. But the money he is

spending to go abroad, he can do better in our own country with that money,” she

added.

DC of Chandpur Md Mazedur Rahman Khan presided over the meeting while Zahid

Hossain, joint secretary of ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and overseas

Employment addressed the function as the special guest.

Among others, SP of Chandpur district Jihadul Kabir; Additional DC of

Chandpur M Shawkat Osman; Principal of Chandpur Govt. College Dr. A.S.M Delwar

Hossain; Acting Mayor of Chandpur Siddiqur Rahman Dhali ; Faridganj Upazila

chairman Jahidul Islam Roman ; UNO of South Matlab upazila Md. Shahidul Islam ;

UNO of Haimchar upazila Ferdousi Begum; General secretary of Chandpur Press Club

Lakhan Chandra Sutradhar and officials of local administration , among others ,

were present at the meeting.