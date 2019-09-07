Liton for developing entrepreneurs to boost economic progress

RAJSHAHI, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton today called for creating entrepreneurs to boost economic progress in Rajshahi region.

“All the public and private sector commercial banks should provide financial support to the potential entrepreneurs to promote the entrepreneurship,” he said at a regional business development meeting of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) at Nanking Darbar Hall in the city as chief guest.

Chaired by BCBL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdul Khaleque, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman, BCBL Executive Vice-president Ziaul Karim, Managing Director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Nurul Islam and its General Managers Mofizul Haque and Towhida Khanom.

Liton stressed the need for boosting investment in small and medium enterprise sector. He termed the SME sector as labour-intensive and said that successful promotion of the sector could be the effective means of alleviating poverty and generating employment opportunity to accelerate economic growth.

He urged the youths to come forward to be entrepreneurs instead of depending on only public sector jobs as the present government has taken massive measures for promoting entrepreneurship. “Industrial development is the precondition to development of the region. Women participation is very much important to boost development process in the country, “he added.