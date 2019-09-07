Kamal urges guardians to take care of children

DHAKA, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today urged guardians for taking care of their children as teenage gang is now being emerged.

“Though our law enforcement agencies are remained active, but guardians should take care of their children, what they are doing,” he said at a discussion as the chief guest at Police Staff College Convention Hall here.

Bangladesh Retired Police Officers Welfare Association (BPROWA) organised the discussion on prevention of Drug abuse, Terrorism, Child Repression, Eve teasing, child marriage and abuse of internet on cell phone with its president former Inspector General of Police Abdur Rouf in the chair.

The minister said teenage gangs have been emerged, adding, “Be careful about children and you will not allow them to stay outside after evening, they go to the reading table after returning home.”

“We noticed that children were out of house not only after evening but also they stayed late night,” he said and requested guardians for taking care of their children and grandchildren what they were doing and not to involve in teenage gangs.

Kamal said if anyone commits crime then action will be taken according to the law, even as a teenager and there is also a law for juvenile offenders in the country.

He said the government has been working against terrorism and drugs following zero tolerance policy, because drug destroyed the society, adding, “We have to save this generation from drug abuse and to this end we have to do all kinds of movements along with social awareness.”

The minister said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and security forces are on track to stop the supply of drugs. The government has provided treatment to those who are addicted to drugs so that they can return to normal life.

He said that information technology is assisting people, but recently people became addicted to cell phones due to facebook.

Kamal said misconduct is being occurred by using social media, which is called ‘social cocaine terrorism’, adding, “We have to change from this situation.”

Students of Rajarbagh Police Lines School, Shahid Police Memorial School and College in Mirpur were present on the occasion.

The minister said, “Cell phones are needed. But do not go to a place that is harmful to you.”

Regarding eve teasing, he said, “There is a law to control eve teasing and it has been controlled and police take action against eve teasers when they got news. But managing committee of schools would have to take responsibility.”

Former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique was keynote speaker in the discussion, while Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Mainur Rahman Chowdhury and Chief of Criminal Investigation Department Md Shafiqul Islam spoke on the occassion.