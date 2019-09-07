AL to serve show cause notice on 150 party rebels: Quader

DHAKA, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said 150 party rebels and their patrons will get show cause notices for their controversial roles in the last upazila elections.

“Awami League will serve show cause notices on the party rebels and their raisers . . . Even party’s central leaders, ministers or MPs, who were involved in the violation of party decision during the last upazila elections, may be on the list,” he told a press conference at AL President’s political office at Dhanmondi here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, added: “It is the party’s decision to serve show cause notice on 150 the rebel candidates. Today, we discussed the issue in detail in the meeting with the joint-general secretaries and organizing secretaries.”

He mentioned that everyone will get three-week time to reply to the show cause notice.

Replying to a query, the minister said militancy has not been rooted out permanently from Bangladesh and it has become a global problem now.

“Our law enforcement agencies are always on alert against militancy. Our detectives are capable enough to face any situation,” he added.

AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, BM Mozammel Haque, AKM Enamul Haque Shamim and Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, among others, were present.