Bangladesh to hit Guinness record sewing world largest T-shirt

DHAKA, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh is set to sew the world’s largest T-

Shirt to break the Guinness record, marking the centenary founding

anniversary of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has been

assigned to sew the T-Shirt using cotton fabric to be branding the country’s

apparel industry, which is the world second largest exporter.

Talking to BSS, BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq today said they started the

process upon getting proposal from the ILO.

Bangladesh is going to take the record over the Plastindia Foundation at

Mumbai, India, which on 5 January 2018 sewed the largest T-shirt measuring

96.86 meter (317.78 ft) long and 69.77 meter (228.90 ft) wide, hitting

Guinness record, she said.

“Palmal has been entrusted with sewing the 350 feet long and 250 feet wide

T-Shirt using cotton fabric, which will be one size larger than that of the

Indian made T-shirt,” BGMEA Director (Labour In-Charge) Rezwan Selim told the

news agency today.

Bangladeshi apparel manufacturer Palmal will bear the cost to sew the T-

Shirt and so logo of the company would be adorned with it, he added.

“ILO would organize a gala event in Bangladesh tentatively to be held on

November 22 or 24 or 28,” Rezwan said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ILO President along with renowned

personalities are expected to grace the mega event, he added.

The BGMEA Director said the world reputed media outlets BBC, CNN, Reuters,

Al-Jazeera etc would cover the event.

“The T-Shirt would be made 5,00 to 1,000 pieces, after the celebration,

and the money to be received from their sale would be handed over to the

labour welfare fund,” said Rezwan.

A BGMEA delegation, led by its president Dr Rubana Huq, apprised the Prime

Minister of the matter last week at the Prime Minister’s Office at Tejgaon in

the capital.