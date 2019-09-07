Rashid joins elite club of 50

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS)- Rashid Khan became the fourth captain in

the history to score a half-century and claim a five-for in a Test on

captaincy debut during the third day of one-off Test against Bangladesh at

the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Rashid, the youngest Test captain of the history, had scored 51 runs, his

maiden Test half-century in the first innings that helped Afghanistan pile up

342 before he claimed 5-55 in Bangladesh’s first innings.

The 20-year old completed his second successive five-for, following his

5082 against Ireland, by taking out Bangladesh’s last batsman Nayeem Hasan to

shoot the hosts out for 205 and earned a handsome 137 runs lead for the side.

By doing so, he joins an elite that included only England Franchis Stanely

Jackson, Pakistan’s Imran Khan and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who also had

such feat on their captaincy debut.

Jackson’s feat came against Australia in the first Test of Ashes series in

1905. 77 years after that record, he got a company in Imran Khan when the

Pakistani captain achieved the feat against England in headingly in 1982.

Shakib Al Hasan achieved that rare feat in 2009 against West Indies at St

Georges.

He claimed 5-70 in West Indies’ second innings before striking an unbeaten

96 in the fourth innings to help Bangladesh win the match by four wickets

chasing 217 runs.

Thanks to Shakib’s impressive performance in that series, Bangladesh

whitewashed West Indies in that two-match Test series and clinched their

first Test series victory outside of the country.