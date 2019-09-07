500 flood victims get relief from BUET’88 club at Shaghata

GAIBANDHA, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 500 flood-affected people of
Shaghata upazila in the district got relief materials from BUET’88 club on
Friday to mitigate their sufferings.
In this regard, a function was held on the premises of Khamar Dhanaruha
Dakhil Madrasha under the upazila.
Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Advocate Fazle
Rabbi Miah attended the function and distributed the relief materials to the
flood victims as the chief guest.
Upazila Chairman M Jahangir Kabir, UNO Uzzal Kumar Ghosh and Principal of
Bonarpara Degree College Farhad Rabbi were present as special guests.
Fazle Rabbi Miah thanked the members of BUET’88 club for standing beside
the flood-hit people of his constituency with the relief materials aimed at
mitigating their sufferings.
Mentionable, each of the flood victims received a package of relief
materials including rice, pulse, oil, salt, and potato from the club members.
A large number of people including political leaders, public
representatives and local elite including media men were present on the
occasion.