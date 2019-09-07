500 flood victims get relief from BUET’88 club at Shaghata

GAIBANDHA, Sept 7, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 500 flood-affected people of

Shaghata upazila in the district got relief materials from BUET’88 club on

Friday to mitigate their sufferings.

In this regard, a function was held on the premises of Khamar Dhanaruha

Dakhil Madrasha under the upazila.

Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Advocate Fazle

Rabbi Miah attended the function and distributed the relief materials to the

flood victims as the chief guest.

Upazila Chairman M Jahangir Kabir, UNO Uzzal Kumar Ghosh and Principal of

Bonarpara Degree College Farhad Rabbi were present as special guests.

Fazle Rabbi Miah thanked the members of BUET’88 club for standing beside

the flood-hit people of his constituency with the relief materials aimed at

mitigating their sufferings.

Mentionable, each of the flood victims received a package of relief

materials including rice, pulse, oil, salt, and potato from the club members.

A large number of people including political leaders, public

representatives and local elite including media men were present on the

occasion.