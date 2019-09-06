Sri Lanka opt to bat in third T20 against New Zealand

KANDY, Sri Lanka, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bat first in their bid for a consolation win in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Kandy on Friday.

The hosts, who trail the three-match series 2-0, have made two changes to their starting line-up from the previous loss on Tuesday.

Kusal Mendis and Shehan Jayasuriya have been ruled out after being injured during an on-field collision in the last game. Danushka Gunathilaka and Lahiru Madushanka have made the cut.

New Zealand, led by Tim Southee, have made three changes to their team that eyes a series sweep.

Fit-again Ross Taylor, Hamish Rutherford and Todd Astle make the XI in place of Martin Guptill, Tom Bruce and Ish Sodhi.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan

New Zealand: Tim Southee (capt), Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Todd Astle

Umpires: Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI) and Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)