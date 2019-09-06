Pitch intruder not welcomed by Shakib

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS)-Even though, Faisal Ahmed is a crazy fan of Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh skipper doesn’t want his and other cricket fans to invade the pitch during an International game.

Faisal invaded the pitch during the second day’s play in Bangladesh’s one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Staidum in Chattogram today.

The local boy ran onto the ground to show his love towards his favourite player Shakib Al Hasan.

The incident took place after the 107th over of Afghanistan innings when the fan jumped over the fence from the Eastern gallery, escaped security and went straight to Shakib, who looked shocked and ran behind umpire Nigel Llong.

Shakib only decided to come forward after understanding the whole situation.

Eye witness Shafiul Islam said that he saw the fan Faisal Ahmed jumping from the gallery coming from the number two gate. The fan gave Shakib a salute before kneeling down to him to offer a rose.

“He doesn’t say anything much but when he offered the flower, he tell me to take it,” Shakib said.

Later, the Bangladesh skipper quipped, saying: “I thought whether it is a proposal for marriage.”

But then he became serious and said: “But I don’t want to see such thing in the ground. This sort of thing shouldn’t be happened in the ground.”

The security personnel then kept him away from the ground. Invading pitch during the International game is nothing new in the World but this is considered as crime.

The BCB handed the fan over the police and said that they would take legal action to stop such sort of thing forever.

Earlier in 2018 a similar incident happened in Sylhet in 2018 while young Anik came to the spotlight by entering the field and it was followed by a similar incident after two days when another young man when he entered the field to hug a Mushifiqur Rahim.

The same thing happened with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in an ODI in 2016 when a pitch intruder named Mehedi Hasan entered the field unexpectedly to hug the ODI skipper.

Mehedi was taken to the custody but Mashrafe defended his fan later.