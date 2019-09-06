Cautionary signal No. 3 for ports

DHAKA, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS) – The low over coastal Odisha and its adjoining areas now lies over the North Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coast and its adjoining areas.

Under its influence steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay. Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, a Met Office bulletin said here today.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no. three in a scale of ten.

“All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice,” the bulletin said.