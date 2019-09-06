Rezaul urges officials to work as servants of people

PIROJPUR, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS)- Viewing corruption-curbing as a pro-development weapon, Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim today urged officials and public representatives to render their services as servants of the people keeping themselves away from irregularities and corruption.

“All people irrespective of their political affiliations should work together for boosting development process in the country,” he told a meeting on “Infrastructure Development” held in Nazirpur upazila of the district.

Additional Secretary of the Planning Commission Akhtaruzzaman Khan Kabir, Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Sazzad Hossain and officials and representatives of local government bodies, among others, spoke with upazila Nirbahi Officer Rozi Akhtar in the chair.

The minister reiterated the government’s stance for combating corruption in all spheres of the society to boost development in the country.

He said the government has taken development programme of Taka 3,500 crore for infrastructures development in three upazilas of the district.