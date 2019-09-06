BCB keen to take exemplary punishment against pitch intruders

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is keen to
set an example by taking legal action against the pitch intruders which
became epidemic in the recent years.
BCB’s decision came in the wake of another pitch invading by a 22-year old
boy named Faisal Ahmed during the day two’s game of the one-off Test between
Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Friday.
During the 107th over of Afghanistan innings, the local boy jumped over
the fence from the Eastern gallery by escaping the securities and went
straight to Shakib al Hasan, who was bowling his first over of the day.
The boy gave Shakib a salute before kneeling down to offer a rose and the
security personnel rushed hurriedly to the field then kept him away from the
ground.
The security head of the BCB Hossain Imam confirmed that they will take
legal action against the intruder. “We have handed-over him to the police.
They will now take the action as par as the law of the land. He is an illegal
intruder in the field and we are trying to file a case against him,” he said.
Later, the boy was handed to the police and they informed that they were
preparing to take him to the court.
In last few years, pitch invasion in international matches in Bangladesh
has become a regular affair but the BCB often failed to take any actions
against them because of not getting adequate support from law enforcement
agencies.
Earlier in 2018, similar incidents took place twice in the first and
second day in a Test against Zimbabwe when two intruders entered the field
only to hug Mushfiqur Rahim.
The same thing happened with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in an ODI against
Afghanistan in 2016 when a pitch intruder named Mehedi Hasan entered the
field unexpectedly to hug the ODI skipper.
Imam, however, claimed that the latest intruder was just a fan of Shakib
and he had nothing harmless with him.
“We have checked him thoroughly and he had nothing but just a flower,” he
said.
“He said that he was trying to meet Shakib for last two to three days at
team hotel. His purpose was only to give him the flower. He was not allowed
to visit there so he made up a plan to give Shakib the flower at any cost. He
said he is a big fan of Shakib,” the BCB security head added.
Since it has become a fashion, he said they want to stop such incidents as
it also hampered country’s image to the world and thereby BCB wants to set an
example by taking lawful measure.
“The situation will be epidemic if we don’t take action this time around.
This has become a fashion, so it should be stopped. We are trying to set an
example with such measure. We want to stop it,” Imam said.
“Even we do want to take actions against the previous intruders. But the
officials who handled the issues didn’t take any case and let them to go
free. But this time we are committed to take action against the intruder,” he
added.