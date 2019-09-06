BCB keen to take exemplary punishment against pitch intruders

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is keen to

set an example by taking legal action against the pitch intruders which

became epidemic in the recent years.

BCB’s decision came in the wake of another pitch invading by a 22-year old

boy named Faisal Ahmed during the day two’s game of the one-off Test between

Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Friday.

During the 107th over of Afghanistan innings, the local boy jumped over

the fence from the Eastern gallery by escaping the securities and went

straight to Shakib al Hasan, who was bowling his first over of the day.

The boy gave Shakib a salute before kneeling down to offer a rose and the

security personnel rushed hurriedly to the field then kept him away from the

ground.

The security head of the BCB Hossain Imam confirmed that they will take

legal action against the intruder. “We have handed-over him to the police.

They will now take the action as par as the law of the land. He is an illegal

intruder in the field and we are trying to file a case against him,” he said.

Later, the boy was handed to the police and they informed that they were

preparing to take him to the court.

In last few years, pitch invasion in international matches in Bangladesh

has become a regular affair but the BCB often failed to take any actions

against them because of not getting adequate support from law enforcement

agencies.

Earlier in 2018, similar incidents took place twice in the first and

second day in a Test against Zimbabwe when two intruders entered the field

only to hug Mushfiqur Rahim.

The same thing happened with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in an ODI against

Afghanistan in 2016 when a pitch intruder named Mehedi Hasan entered the

field unexpectedly to hug the ODI skipper.

Imam, however, claimed that the latest intruder was just a fan of Shakib

and he had nothing harmless with him.

“We have checked him thoroughly and he had nothing but just a flower,” he

said.

“He said that he was trying to meet Shakib for last two to three days at

team hotel. His purpose was only to give him the flower. He was not allowed

to visit there so he made up a plan to give Shakib the flower at any cost. He

said he is a big fan of Shakib,” the BCB security head added.

Since it has become a fashion, he said they want to stop such incidents as

it also hampered country’s image to the world and thereby BCB wants to set an

example by taking lawful measure.

“The situation will be epidemic if we don’t take action this time around.

This has become a fashion, so it should be stopped. We are trying to set an

example with such measure. We want to stop it,” Imam said.

“Even we do want to take actions against the previous intruders. But the

officials who handled the issues didn’t take any case and let them to go

free. But this time we are committed to take action against the intruder,” he

added.