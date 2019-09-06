Mango farmers urged to adopt IPM method

RAJSHAHI, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS)- Scientists and researchers today urged the

farmers to adopt the method of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in mango

farming for production of safe mango.

“Promotion of IPM method in mango farming has become crucial for boosting

production side by side with reducing toxic chemical pesticides and

management of different insects and pest in mango,” they said at a daylong

farmers training on “Improved Mango Production Techniques in IPM Method”.

Fruit Research Station (FRS) organised the training at its conference hall

in association with Entomology Section and Horticulture Research Center (HRC)

of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI).

More than 50 mango farmers from different areas took part in the training.

Former Director General of BARI Yousuf Mian, FRS Principal Scientific

Officer Dr Alim Uddin, HRC Principal Scientific Officer Dr Shahadat Hossain

and its Senior Scientific Officer Mosharraf Hossain and Scientific Officer

Atikur Rahman conducted the sessions as focal persons.

Yousuf Mian said mango is one of the major cash crops in Rajshahi region

so its economic importance must be protected through successful application

of IPM technologies as the government has a policy of ensuring food and

nutritional security.

He urged the farmers to follow the guideline of the field-level

agricultural officials and scientists instead of any insecticide dealers and

sellers during the mango farming for safe mango production.

The ex-Director General said BARI has developed a number of bio-rational

based integrated pest management technologies of mango and has been expanding

those to farmers level through various training and motivational programmes.