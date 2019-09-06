Khasru urges China to put pressure on Myanmar to take back Rohingyas

NANJING, China, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru has urged China to put pressure on Myanmar for taking back their Rohingya nationals with safety, security and dignity.

“This is our humble request to China, ” he said when the Director General of Bureau of International Department of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) Sun Haiyan met him at Hotel Shangri-La at Nanjing on Thursday.

Khasru, who is leading a 20-member high-level delegation in China, told the IDCPC Director General that if Beijing mounts pressure on Naypyitaw, then the Myanmar government will have to find out a way to resolve the problem.

“It’s (Rohingya problem) not a bilateral issue, rather an international issue … it’s also a humanitarian issue,” he said adding that the forcibly displaced Rohingyas have outnumbered local people in Cox’s Bazar with 11 lakh Rohingyas living there against 4 lakh local community.

Khasru, also the Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, alleged that Myanmar is not sincere from their hearts in the Rohingya issue.

Reciprocating to Bangladesh’s gesture, the IDPC director general said that China would continue to support Dhaka to solve the Rohingya problem.

“We’ll keep our words and commitments and we also hope that both Bangladesh and Myanmar can solve this problem through proper bilateral consultations,” she added.

Sun said they are confident that the Rohingya problem would move forward to a brighter solution. “The sooner the problem can be solved, it would be better for Bangladesh,” she added.

Mentioning that the Chinese government had earlier congratulated the Awami League on its landslide victory in the last general election, Sun said they are delighted to see the economic success of Bangladesh as the country has become the number one GDP growth achiever in the world.

Asserting that Bangladesh supports the ‘one-China policy’, Khasru, the former law minister, sought more Chinese assistance in Bangladesh’s infrastructures, ICT, education, agriculture, technical education and in tackling climate change impacts.

He also sought more Chinese investments in the Special Economic Zone in Bangladesh dedicated for the Chinese businesses.

Listing various developments and achievements in different socioeconomic fronts over the last 10 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the AL presidium member said that the government of Sheikh Hasina has curbed terrorism and extremism with iron hands.

Noting that the relationship between the CPC and AL is very deep, Sun said the CPC considers AL as its best friend.

“We’re very happy to see rapid development in Bangladesh … attaining 8.13 percent growth by Bangladesh is really a great achievement,” she added.

Appreciating highly the role of China in Bangladesh’s development efforts, Khasru termed China as Bangladesh’s one of the best friends and major bilateral development partners.

Later, the AL team met Deputy Secretary of CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee Ren Zhenhe at the same hotel where Khasru requested China to come up with more investments.

The AL leader said China can set up more industries in Bangladesh and boost their investments, especially at the SEZ dedicated for them, and thus create more employments for the Bangladeshi youths.

Earlier in the morning, the Bangladesh delegation visited the Party School of CPC Jiangsu Committee and witnessed a presentation and exchanged views on CPC’s efforts on strengthening governance capacity. Prof Dr Hu Zongren made the presentation.

The AL delegation members including AL Information and Research Secretary Md Afzal Husain, AL Science and Technology Secretary Md Abdus Sabur, AL Youth and Sports Secretary Harunur Rashid, AL Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam, AL Central Executive Committee members Dipankar Talukder, MP, Mohammad Amirul Alam Milon, Md Azmatullah Khan, ABM Reazul Kabir Kawsar, Md Rofiqur Rahman, Aparajita Haque, MP Basanti Chakma and AL International Affairs Sub Committee Member Tarun Kanti Das were present in all the programmes.