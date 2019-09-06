Ancient DNA study illuminates Indo-European language origins

WASHINGTON, Sept 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – For decades, researchers have debated

how Indo-European languages came to be spoken from the British Isles to South

Asia.

Now, the largest-ever study of ancient human DNA suggests that the answer

may lie with a mass migration of Bronze Age herders from the Eurasian

Steppes, starting 5,000 years ago, westward to Europe and east to Asia.

Vagheesh Narasimhan, co-first author of the paper published in the journal

Science on Thursday, told AFP that the role of population movements over the

past 10,000 years was key to understanding linguistic changes and the

transition from hunter-gatherer activities to farming.

“There’s been a lot of DNA work, as well as archeological work, about both

of these processes in Europe,” the postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical

School explained, but these transformations are less understood in Asia.

A global team of geneticists, archeologists and anthropologists analyzed

the genomes of 524 never-before-studied ancient individuals from Central and

South Asia, increasing the worldwide total of published ancient genomes by

about 25 percent.

By comparing the genomes to one another and to previously discovered

remains, and by placing that information into its historical context through

archeological and linguistic records, the team was able to fill the gaps in

our current understanding.

A 2015 paper indicated that Indo-European languages — the world’s biggest

language group that includes Hindi-Urdu, Farsi, Russian, English, French,

Gaelic and more than 400 others — arrived in Europe via the steppes.

Despite being spread over a vast area encompassing myriad cultures, these

languages share uncanny similarities in syntax, numbers, basic adjectives and

numerous nouns including those related to kin, body parts and more.

The path of the proto-Indo European languages to Asia was less clear: one

school of thought held they spread from farmers from Anatolia (present-day

Turkey).

But the paper found that present-day South Asians have little if any shared

ancestry with these ancient Anatolian farmers.

“We can rule out a large-scale spread of farmers with Anatolian roots into

South Asia, the centerpiece of the ‘Anatolian hypothesis’ that such movement

brought farming and Indo-European languages into the region,” said co-author

David Reich, also at Harvard Medical School.

“Since no substantial movements of people occurred, this is checkmate for

the Anatolian hypothesis.”

– Indus Valley Civilization –

There are two new lines of evidence in favor of steppe origin. First, the

researchers detected genetic similarities that connect speakers of the Indo-

Iranian and Balto-Slavic branches of Indo-European.

They found that the present-day speakers of both these groups descend from

a subgroup of steppe herders who moved west toward Europe 5,000 years ago,

then spread back east to Central and South Asia in the following 1,500 years.

Another observation in favor of the theory: South Asians who today speak

Dravidian languages (mainly in southern India and southwestern Pakistan) had

very little steppe DNA, while those who speak Indo-European languages like

Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali have far more.

As far as agriculture is concerned, prior work has found that farming

spread to Europe via people of Anatolian ancestry.

South Asians, however, share little to no ancestry with the Anatolians,

ruling them out, while the archeological record shows the activity also

predates the steppe herders, leading researchers to conclude agriculture

arrived independently in the region.

A second paper, meanwhile, published in the journal Cell Press by several

of the same authors, describes the first genome of an individual from the

Indus Valley Civilization (IVC), one of the great civilizations of the

ancient world contemporaneous with Egypt and Mesopotamia.

Its towns, which first appeared 3000 years BCE, were populated by tens of

thousands of people, who used standardized weights and measures, built great

roads and traded with places as far away as East Africa.

The team was able to overcome technical challenges posed by the hot, humid

and monsoonal climate to sequence for the first time a Bronze Age individual

from South Asia.

The DNA belongs to a woman who lived four to five millennia ago buried at

Rakhigarhi, the biggest town of the IVC, also known as the Harappan

civilization.

Based on their findings, the authors believe that modern South Asians are

descended from the Harappan people who later mixed with steppe herders who

migrated from the north.

Beyond its academic value, sequencing ancient DNA can help improve modern

genome studies that look at genetic predisposition for diseases, a burgeoning

area of medicine.

“In Europe, this has been widely studied, and people use these all the time

in medical studies, but in South and Central Asia, there’s been a paucity of

this — and this paper sort of helps close that gap,” Narasimhan told AFP.