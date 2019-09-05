Shariatpur district escapes river erosion as PM took steps

DHAKA, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – Deputy Minister for Water Resources A K M Enamul Hoque Shameem today said the people of Shariatpur district have escaped from river erosion by the amiable endeavor of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Water Resources Ministry and Water Development Board’s joint effort.

“The inhabitants of Naria Upazila didn’t face terrible river erosion for dumping three lakhs extra geo bag previous year,” he said, adding, “We are now working in cooperation to find permanent solution of river erosion,” he told journalists after visiting the advancement of right bank works of Padma river at Mulfatganj under Naria Upazila of the district.

Shameem said the government is working at Padma river erosion at right side keeping in mind in the next monsoon. Nearly per day one thousand CC blocks are being set up from September 1 for making permanent dam, which will be increased up to 20,000 CC block.

Enamul Haque Shameem, also Organizing Secretary of ruling Awami League, also said the government has taken for beautification Padma river basin from Naria to Suressor.

Earlier the deputy minister joined a exchange views meeting with upazila officials. Later, he inaugurated Shafiuddin Bepari Community Clinic at Kedarpur.

Naria Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Ismail Haq, Water Development Board’s Superintendent Engineer Abdul Hekim, Naria UNO Joyanti Rupa Ray, Eng. Prakash Krishna Sarker, Naria Mayor Shahidul Islam Babu Rari, Upazila Awami League President Hasan Ali Rari, General Secretary Hasanuzzaman, among other, were present.