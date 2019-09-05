Bangladesh-Philippines to exchange experience in agro development

DHAKA, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and the Philippines today agreed to exchange information, experience and research in the field of agriculture for its development as well as farmers of the respective countries.

Bangladesh Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman joined a meeting with the Philippine Agriculture Ministry’s undersecretary for operations Ariel T Cayanan at his office in Manila to enhance the cooperation between the two countries, said an official handout.

During the meeting, the agriculture secretary highlighted Bangladesh’s outstanding achievement in agriculture sector and achieving self-sufficiency in food.

He said Bangladesh could utilize technical skills, training and experience of the Philippines for further development of agriculture.

Nasiruzzaman said the Philippines is one of the successful countries in the world in preservation and exporting of cash fruits like banana, mango, pineapple and jackfruit.

He sought technical cooperation from the Philippines in fruit production and export processing.

They discussed possibility of inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in agriculture sector.

Later, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and the Philippines private organization SL Agritech Corporation signed an agreement on import of high yielding hybrid rice seeds and production in Bangladesh.