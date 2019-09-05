Tofazzal, Nasrin take Bangladesh in archery finals

DHAKA, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – It was a mixed day for Bangladesh as Bangladesh archery teams confirmed both recurve men’s singles and mixed team event finals of the 2nd International Archery Championship now being held in Kyrgyzstan.

Bangladesh archer Tofazzal Hossain moved final in the recruve men’s singles beating his Kazakhstan rival Serikbay Begmbetov by 7-1 set to confirm the final clash with his Kyrgyzstan counterpart Kursanaliev Ulukbek scheduled to be held tomorrow (Friday).

On the other hand, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Tofazzal Hossain and Nasrin Akter moved into the final of the mixed team event, defeating Tajikistan by 5-4 set in the semifinal and will play their final match against Kyrgyzstan tomorrow (Friday).

Besides, Bangladesh archer Mohammad Redwan lost to Abdullah Taha of Kuwait and Abdullah Al Mamun lost to Sarikbay Begmbetov of Kazakhstan in their men’s singles pre quarterfinal matches by 6-2 and 6-5 set respectively while Nasrin Akter lost to Feroza Jubaidova of Tajikistan by 6-4 set in the women’s singles event.