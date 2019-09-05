Afif century steers Bangladesh HP to 208-3 against Lankan HP

CHATTOGRAM, September 5, 2019 (BSS) – Afif Hossain slams a century as Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team were comfortably placed at 208-3 on the rain-interrupted third day of the second and final four-day match against Sri Lanka HP team on Thursday at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar.

Before the day came to a premature end, Afif was batting on exact 100 with Nazmul Hossain Shanto approaching closer to century with 88.

The match however is heading towards a certain draw as Bangladesh is yet to finish their first innings after opting to bat first.

The first day of the match was washed out while only 23 overs play was possible for the second day.

The third day was also marred by rain and 43 overs were possible. But this was enough for Afif Hossain to hit the century.

Resuming the day on 57-3, Afif and Shanto kept Sri Lanka wicket-less on the third day to keep them in some respectable position.

Once the weather permitted some game on day two earlier, Sri Lanka left Bangladesh at tricky 21-3 before Afif and Shanto revived the innings.

They shared 187 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.