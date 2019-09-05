No cultural function arranged in London: mission

DHAKA, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh High Commission in London today clarified its stance about a report carried by newspapers about arrangement of a cultural function at the mission, saying that the report was totally baseless, false and fabricated.

“Bangladesh High Commission in London has not taken any programme jointly with anyone named Jobayer for holding a cultural function and the mission has no relation with any such person,” said a high commission release signed by Press Minister Ashiqun Nabi Chowdhury today.

His (Jobayer) claim about organizing a cultural function under the auspice of the high commission is totally baseless, false and fabricated, the release said, adding that the mission knows nothing about collection of photocopies of passports and national identity cards from 40 Bangladeshi artistes.

Urging all to remain alert in this regard, the high commission requested to communicate through the following e-mail IDs — [email protected]; [email protected]— if anyone wants to know more or inform the mission on the issue.