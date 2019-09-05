Be careful in carrying news reports: foreign ministry

DHAKA, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – The Foreign Ministry today asked media to be careful in publishing and airing reports on it and its officials, saying some print and broadcast media outlets recently carried ‘misleading and unexpected’ news items about the ministry.

These media outlets have been tarnishing the image of the ministry and the country as well by releasing such misleading news items, a handout said.

The foreign ministry is conducting administrative probes following the government rules and regulations properly. Every probe is being completed in a free and fair manner, maintaining administrative standard, the handout said.

The ministry said the media have no scope to make any unexpected and untrue comment on its ongoing sensitive issues, which are under trial. That is why media should be more responsible in carrying reports on the sensitive issues, it said.