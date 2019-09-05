One killed in Gopalganj road accident

GOPALGANJ, Sep 5, 2019 (BSS) – The driver of a microbus was killed and three others were injured as a bus collided head on with his microbus at Moksudpur Upazila of the district today.

The deceased was identified as Jamal Hossain, 45, hailed from Kashiani Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Moksudpur Thana Mostofa Kamal Pasha said the accident occurred at around 8 am at Dasher Hat on Dhaka-Khulna Highway. Driver Jamal died on the spot.

Body was sent to Gopalganj General Hospital. Injured people were admitted to Moksudpur Upazila Health Complex.