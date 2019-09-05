Rangpur region produces 5.17-lakh bales jute

RANGPUR, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – The farmers have already completed

harvesting of jute producing over 5.17-lakh bales of fibre crop in all five

districts of Rangpur agriculture region during the current season.

The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials said farmers

completed harvesting jute last week and got an excellent yield rate of 11.46

bales per hectare on an average this season.

The farmers had cultivated jute on 49,792 hectares of land this season.

But, recent floods damaged standing jute crop on 4,616 hectares of land

causing production loss of 50,630 bales of the fibre crop worth Taka 24.02

crore in the region.

Despite damages caused by flood, farmers completed harvest of the remaining

jute crop on 45,176 hectares of land in Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha,

Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts and got better output this season.

Talking to BSS, Rangpur District Marketing Officer Agriculturist ASM Hassan

Sarwar said farmers are selling newly harvested jute at better rates between

Taka 1,650 and Taka 1,900 per mound (40-kg) depending on varieties and

quality of the fibre.

Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office Md. Moniruzzaman said a

target of producing over 6.77-lakh bales of jute fibre from 58,250 hectares

of land was fixed for the region this season.

Before commencement of recent flood in July last, farmers had brought

49,792 hectares of land under jute cultivation, less by 8,458 hectares of

land than the fixed farming target, this season in the region.

After the flood, farmers, however, finally harvested ‘Tosha’ variety of

jute on 40,948 hectares of land to produce 4.76-lakh bales of the fibre crop

and local variety on 3,527 hectares to produce 33,556 bales of the fibre

crop.

“In addition, farmers harvested ‘Mechta’ variety of jute on 186 heaters to

produce 1,486 bales and Kenaf variety of jute on 515 hectares to produce

6,527 bales of jute fibre in the region this season,’ Moniruzzaman added.

Talking to BSS, farmers Abu Bakar, Selim Mian and Rushed Hossain at

Badarganj Jute Market in Rangpur said they sold their newly harvest jute at

rates between Taka 1,700 and 1,850 per mound.

Similarly, farmers Aminur Rahman of Kurigram, Lokman Hossain of Nilphamari

and Abdur Rahman of Rangpur said they got better jute yield of ‘Tosha’

variety and sold their harvested crop at rates between Taka 1,800 and 1,900

per mound last week.

Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Muhammad Ali told BSS

that there would a more better jute output of the recent flood did not damage

the standing crop in several district of the region.

Besides, the fixed jute cultivation target marked little shortfall

following cultivation of Aus rice and maize on more land area, shortage of

locally produced quality jute seed, crop diversification and some other

reasons.

“The DAE, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation, Bangladesh Jute

Research Institute and other organisations had provided assistance, training

and technologies to farmers for popularising jute cultivation this season in

the region,” he added.