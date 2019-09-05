Early childhood education for unprivileged urban children stressed

RANGPUR, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – Seakers at an advocacy meeting today
stressed on effective engagement and smooth running of ‘Early Learning
Centres’ to ensure early childhood education for unprivileged urban children
in Rangpur city.
They viewed this at the meeting on ‘Early Learning Centres’ organised by
Rangpur office of Bangladesh Shishu Academy (BSA) with assistance of UNICEF
Rangpur divisional office at Rangpur Circuit House conference room.
As part of UNICEF supported ‘Early Learning for Child Development Project’,
the BSA is running ‘Early Learning Centers’ in 10 Wards of Rangpur City
Corporation (RpCC) where 300 unprivileged urban children are receiving early
childhood care and support.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Genaral) Syed Enamul Kabir as the chief
guest attended the event while UNICEF Education Officer Sifat-E-Islam
facilitated the key sessions.
District Children Affairs Officer Mushtaq Ahmed, Chief Health Officer of
RpCC Dr. Kamruzzaman Ibne Taj, its participating Ward Councilors and teachers
of all 10 ‘Early Learning Centres’ spoke at the event.
The chief guest in his speech stressed on importance of early childhood
education and asked UNICEF for ensuring effective engagement in running the
‘Early Learning Centers’ smoothly to make the early childhood development
programme successful.
UNICEF Chief of Rangpur and Rajshahi Division Najibullah Hameem delivered
keynote speech terming early years (0 to 8 years) as the most extraordinary
period of growth and development in a child’s lifetime.
“It is the time when a child’s brain is most flexible and experiences
rapid growth,” he said reminding that brain development is always sensitive
to experience.
A child exposed to neglect or violence will very likely to suffer from
cognitive, behavioral or emotional difficulties. The foundations of all
learning are laid during these early years of children.
He stressed on giving proper importance on early childhood development and
effective collaboration of development partners, stakeholders and Ward
Councilors and citizen groups to make the initiative successful.
Sifat-E-Islam said early childhood development services are being
delivered in comprehensive packages as part of UNICEF’s efforts to raise
quality of social services to communities living in under-served areas like
urban slums.
“Good quality early learning and early childhood development programmes can
help to reduce chances of school dropouts and its repetition and improves
outcomes at all levels of education,” she added.