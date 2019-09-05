Early childhood education for unprivileged urban children stressed

RANGPUR, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – Seakers at an advocacy meeting today

stressed on effective engagement and smooth running of ‘Early Learning

Centres’ to ensure early childhood education for unprivileged urban children

in Rangpur city.

They viewed this at the meeting on ‘Early Learning Centres’ organised by

Rangpur office of Bangladesh Shishu Academy (BSA) with assistance of UNICEF

Rangpur divisional office at Rangpur Circuit House conference room.

As part of UNICEF supported ‘Early Learning for Child Development Project’,

the BSA is running ‘Early Learning Centers’ in 10 Wards of Rangpur City

Corporation (RpCC) where 300 unprivileged urban children are receiving early

childhood care and support.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Genaral) Syed Enamul Kabir as the chief

guest attended the event while UNICEF Education Officer Sifat-E-Islam

facilitated the key sessions.

District Children Affairs Officer Mushtaq Ahmed, Chief Health Officer of

RpCC Dr. Kamruzzaman Ibne Taj, its participating Ward Councilors and teachers

of all 10 ‘Early Learning Centres’ spoke at the event.

The chief guest in his speech stressed on importance of early childhood

education and asked UNICEF for ensuring effective engagement in running the

‘Early Learning Centers’ smoothly to make the early childhood development

programme successful.

UNICEF Chief of Rangpur and Rajshahi Division Najibullah Hameem delivered

keynote speech terming early years (0 to 8 years) as the most extraordinary

period of growth and development in a child’s lifetime.

“It is the time when a child’s brain is most flexible and experiences

rapid growth,” he said reminding that brain development is always sensitive

to experience.

A child exposed to neglect or violence will very likely to suffer from

cognitive, behavioral or emotional difficulties. The foundations of all

learning are laid during these early years of children.

He stressed on giving proper importance on early childhood development and

effective collaboration of development partners, stakeholders and Ward

Councilors and citizen groups to make the initiative successful.

Sifat-E-Islam said early childhood development services are being

delivered in comprehensive packages as part of UNICEF’s efforts to raise

quality of social services to communities living in under-served areas like

urban slums.

“Good quality early learning and early childhood development programmes can

help to reduce chances of school dropouts and its repetition and improves

outcomes at all levels of education,” she added.