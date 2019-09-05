23 killed, 27 injured in Punjab’s cracker factory blast

NEW DELHI, Sept 5, 2019 (BSS) – At least 23 people were killed and 27 injured in an explosion at a fire cracker factory in Punjab’s Batala town on Wednesday afternoon.

The explosions, which occurred around 4.00 pm (yesterday), also damaged nearby buildings and shattered the windows of residences and commercial establishments in a 200 metre radius, media reports said quoting police.

The reason behind the blast could not be known immediately although Inspector general Surinder Pal Singh Parmar confirmed the death toll.

An elderly woman and her grandchild, who were passing close to the disaster spot, were among the dead.

On January 21, 2017, a similar blast had rocked the factory, killing one person and injuring three others.