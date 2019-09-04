Australia to help repatriation of Rohingya people: Payne

COX’S BAZAR, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne today said her government will help Bangladesh repatriation of Rohingya people to their homeland at Rakhine State of Myanmar.

She told newsmen while visiting the Balukhali Rohingya camp at Ukhiya here.

The visiting Australian Foreign Minister praised Bangladesh for hosting a large number of Rohingya people on humanitarian ground.

The minister also visited a child education center run by Save the Children and talked to Rohingya people and their children.

Payne is now on a three-day official visit to Bangladesh.