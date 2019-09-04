BNP foreigner complaint centric, not pro-people: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister and Publicity and Publication Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the politics of BNP boils down to complaints to foreigners instead of to the people of Bangladesh.

“The frequent solicitation against the county and appeal to foreign diplomats is nothing but tantamount to dishonoring the people,”

The Minister told journalists after inaugurating the first phase of Bangladesh-India Nazrul Conference -2019 at Zilla Shilpakola academy this evening.

The Minister said honorable court has cancelled the bail petition of Barrister Moinul Hossain and the matter is completely under judicial jurisdiction but definitely not political.

“Moinul Hossain has been sued on charges of harassment of a female journalist but BNP leaders complained about the issue to foreigners,” Hasan said.

The information minister accused Gono Forum leader Dr Kamal Hossain who is also an eminent lawyer of being engaged in similar activities instead of resorting to the courts.

He termed the incidents as regrettable saying this exposed their political bankruptcy.

Speaking about Begum Zia’s imprisonment Dr Hasan Mahmud said she was also convicted by the court and was not arrested on any political ground and she had the privilege of having a domestic help inside prison which is unprecedented in the history of the subcontinent.

Replying to a query of a journalist Dr Hasan Mahmud said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a symbol of humanity gave shelter to Rohingyas on compassionate grounds but they are gradually getting involved in crime.

“They have become so violent that they have attacked and killed some locals and there is specific direction from the government not to give them NID cards and passports”, he said.

Paying tribute to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam the Minister said Bangabandhu made independent Bangladesh in line with poet’s spirit of equality, fairness and justice.

“It was Bangabandhu who brought national poet and his family members backed to Bangladesh in 1972,” he said.

Freedom Fighter and General Secretary of Nazrul Academy, Dhaka Mintu Rahman presided over the function while former vice chancellor of Kobi Nazrul University Professor Dr Mohit-Ul-Alam, Poet Rezauddin Stalin, Deputy Director, Nazrul Institute Dhaka and Netai Kumar Bhattacharjee, General Manager, Bangladesh Television Chattogram centre, among others, spoke at the inaugural function.

Earlier, Fahmida Rahman, general secretary of Nazrul Academy, Chattogram delivered her address of welcome.