Iranian Foreign Minister pays courtesy call on Speaker

DHAKA, Sep 4, 2019 (BSS) – The sustainable and rewarding utilization of Blue Economy, the Rohingya issue and expansion of the bilateral trade between Dhaka and Tehran came up for discussion during a meeting between visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

They dwelt on the issues when Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif today paid a courtesy call on Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, a press release said here.

The Iranian Minister is currently staying in the capital to attend a two-day ministerial level conference on Blue-Economy, it added.

Iranian delegation and senior officials of JS secretariat were present on the occasion.