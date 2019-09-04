Cover of book on third gender unveiled

DHAKA, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Cover of a research publication “Narratives of

Gender Diverse People” authored by Associate Professor Dr. Zobaida Nasreen of

the Department of Anthropology of Dhaka University (DU) was unveiled today.

US Ambassador Earl R. Miller unveiled the cover of the book at a programme

held at Prof. Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium on the campus.

DU Anthropology Department, The American Center and EMK Center jointly

organized the event, said a DU press release.

While addressing the meeting, US Ambassador Earl R. Miller said, “the

third gender people are facing various hurdles and problems in many parts of

the world.”

Stressing the need for involving them with the mainstream of society, he

said, “everybody should pay respect to the opinion of the third gender

people.”

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr. Nasreen Ahmad and Dean of

the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Sadeka Halim addressed the meeting

as special guests with Chairperson of the Department of Anthropology Prof.

Dr. Farhana Begum in the chair.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Dr. Nasreen Ahmad underscored the

need for giving social dignity to the third gender people.

“We have to remove gender discrimination from society. The mass people

have to change their mindset about the third gender people,” said Prof

Nasreen.