AL never believes in religious differences: PM

DHAKA, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Mentioning that Awami League (AL) never believes in religious differences, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged members of the Hindu community not to undermine themselves by saying minority.

“The BNP government had made (ill) efforts to create religious differences among the people. But Awami League never believes in such differences … the party thinks that the country belongs to all,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while exchanging views with leaders of the Hindu community at her official Ganabhaban residence here this afternoon on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna.

“I don’t know why you call yourselves minority time and again … are you not the citizens of the country? Are you not the people of the country? Is it not your birthplace? So why will you belittle yourselves by mentioning minority?” she told the Hindu community leaders.

Sheikh Hasina went on saying: “This land is yours, this country is yours and it’s your birthplace. Why you don’t have such a belief? … I feel very bad when I hear it.”

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar and State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah also spoke at the function, while Principal of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Dhaka Swami Purnatmananda Maharaj was present on the dais.

President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Milan Kanti Dutta, President of Janmashtami Udjapon Parishad Gourango Dey, General Secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee, General Secretary of Janmashtami Udjapon Parishad Bimal Kanti Dey, former general secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Advocate Chandan Talukdar, President of Mohanagar Sarbojonin Puja Committee Shailandranth Mazumdar, Vice-Chairman of Hindu Religion Welfare Trust Subrata Paul, ex-general secretary of Janmashtami Udjapon Parishad Debashish Palit also spoke.

More to come…