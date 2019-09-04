PM witnesses Sheikh Hasina University’s master plan

DHAKA, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today witnessed a power-point presentation on the master plan of a project for establishing Sheikh Hasina University, Netrakona.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the presentation held at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

The university is being set up on 500 acres of land in Netrakona at a cost of Taka 2637 crore with a target to complete it by December 2021.

Four dormitories will be set up with a capacity of 4,000 students – 2,000 males and 2,000 females – under the project. .

As many as 200 teachers and 350 staff will be appointed for the university in its 20 departments.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Senior Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Sohorab Hossain, PMO Secretary and also syndicate member of the university Sajjadul Hassan, Vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Rafique Ullah Khan, syndicate member of the university Dr Fakhrul Alam, Chief Architect of the Department of Architecture Kazi Golam Nasir, Treasurer of the university Dr Subrata Kumar Aditya and Registrar of the University Kazi Nasir Uddin, among others, were present.