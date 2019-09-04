Process of launching 2nd satellite begins

DHAKA, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh has started the process of launching its second satellite Bangabandhu-2 to the orbit following last year’s successful launch of the first geostationary communication satellite Bangabandhu-I.

To this end, Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL) today organized a stakeholders’ meeting to get opinions and requirements to frame the project proposal.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said opinion and recommendations of stakeholders and experts would be valued highly to make the proposed Bangabandhu Satellite-2 faultless.

“We will have to keep in mind what type of services would be required in future and these should be incorporated in Bangabandhu-2, as lifespan of Bangabandhu-1 will end after 15 years,” he added.

Referring to the challenges of launching Bangabandhu-1, the minister said: “For first satellite, we did not understand many issues, but for the second (satellite) there would not any problem rather we will make it perfect for us.”

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken Bangladesh to a new height where merit has to be utilized for project. “So if required, from now Bangabandhu-3, Bangabandhu-4 have to be considered.”

Mustafa Jabbar said the opinion and recommendations of stakeholders and experts would help the government in formulating policy regarding Bangabandhu-2.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Md Jahurul Haque also spoke as special guest with BCSCL Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood in the chair.

Shahjahan Mahmood said they have taken the move of launching Bangabandhu-2 in line with the election manifesto of present Awami League government.