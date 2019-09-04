Two awarded death, 3 get life-term in murder case

KUSHTIA, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today sentenced two people to capital punishment and three to life-term imprisonment for murdering a man in 2012 in the district.

District and Session judge Arup Kumar Goswami handed down the verdict to the convicts.

Md Nazmul, a resident of Ahamadpur village under Mirpur upazila and Md Rony, an inhabitant in Baromile area under Bheramara upazila were awarded death sentence while Md Rabbi and Md Rafiq from Chorhash area in Kushtia and Md Shuja in Kumargara area got life-term imprisonment in the verdict.

According to the prosecution, on October 9 in 2012, the convicts killed one Shohag in Hardinge Bridge area calling him from his residence in Kumargara village of the district for a mobile phone.

Shohag’s uncle Shahidul Islam filed a case with Bheramara Thana accusing the five convicts following the murder. Police pressed the chargesheet on April 30 in 2017.

Testifying witnesses and evidences, the court gave the order in presence of the convict Md Rony. The rest are at large.