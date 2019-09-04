470 dengue patients undergoing treatment in Khulna division

KHULNA, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Around 470 dengue patients are now undergoing

treatment at different hospitals and clinics in Khulna division.

“A total of 5,043 patients were admitted to the different hospitals in

Khulna division since January this year. Of them, 4,319 patients have

returned home after recovery,” said an official release of Directorate

General of Health Services (DGHs) in Khulna.

According to DGHS, A total of 13,083 dengue test kits have reserved in the

division. A total of 15 people have died of dengue so far, it added.

Around 135 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the

last 24 hours across the division while 254 dengue patients have been

referred to hospitals in Dhaka city.