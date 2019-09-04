470 dengue patients undergoing treatment in Khulna division

KHULNA, Sept 4, 2019 (BSS) – Around 470 dengue patients are now undergoing
treatment at different hospitals and clinics in Khulna division.
“A total of 5,043 patients were admitted to the different hospitals in
Khulna division since January this year. Of them, 4,319 patients have
returned home after recovery,” said an official release of Directorate
General of Health Services (DGHs) in Khulna.
According to DGHS, A total of 13,083 dengue test kits have reserved in the
division. A total of 15 people have died of dengue so far, it added.
Around 135 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals in the
last 24 hours across the division while 254 dengue patients have been
referred to hospitals in Dhaka city.