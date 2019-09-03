Ensuring public services for common people stressed

NETRAKONA, Sept 3, 2019 (BSS) – Divisional Commissioner of Mymensingh Division Khandakar Mustafijur Rahman today called upon officials to work with utmost sincerity and honesty to reach public services to common people smoothly.

“We should provide public services to the people without any delay as all government officials are getting salaries and other benefits from tax money of them,” he told a meeting in the conference room of Netrakona DC office here.

Chaired by deputy commissioner Netrakona Main-UL-Islam, the view-exchanging meeting was addressed, among others, by police super Netrakona Akbar Ali Munshi, civil surgeon Tajul Islam, chairman of Kalmakanda upazila parishad Abdul Kaleque and chairman of Khaliajury upazila parishad Kibria Jabbar and general manager of Netrakona palli Bidduth Samity Mojibur Rahman.