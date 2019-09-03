Mobile court punishes city-residents for presence of Aedes larvae

DHAKA, Sep 03, 2019 (BSS)-A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation

(DSCC) in last one-week sentenced 7 persons to jail and fined Taka 34.98 Lakh

for the existence of Aedes larvae in their residences.

DSCC Public Relations Officer Uttam Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

DSCC Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has been conducting a massive

programme since the first week of September to control the dengue disease in

the city.

Besides, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mobile court also fined one

building owner Taka 1.20 lakh for the presence of Aedes mosquito larvae in

his two under construction buildings in city’s Mirpur area during DNCC’s

ongoing ‘Aedes mosquito eradication and special cleanliness campaign’.