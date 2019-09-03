Week-long female entrepreneurs’ fair kicks off in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 03, 2019 (BSS) – The first ever week-long “Female
Entrepreneurs’ Fair-2019” kicked off here today aiming at flourishing
entrepreneurship to create more employments to enhance economic growth on way
to build a developed country.
Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan formally inaugurated the fair by
releasing balloons and cutting ribbon at a function held on the fair premises
here as chief guest.
T B R Enterprise is organising the fair on the Public Library ground in
the city where 60 female entrepreneurs have set up 60 stalls on displaying
their products produced in their local cottage industries, small-scale
enterprises and industries.
Presided over by Chief Executive Officer of T B R Enterprise Rakibul
Hassan in the chair, President of Rangpur city Awami League Shafiur Rahman
Shafi and Principal Fakhrul Anam Benzu attended the launching function as
special guests.
Rakibul Hassan said the fair is being arranged to exhibit and create
opportunity for marketing of cottage and handicraft products being produced
by female entrepreneurs at their enterprises and create their linkage with
traders and market operators.
The speakers said women entrepreneurs are playing a vital role in
creating job opportunities for local unemployed female workforce to improve
livelihoods by cutting poverty to accelerate national development.
Shafiur Rahman emphasised on providing more assistance to female
entrepreneurs in the private sector for flourishing brighter prospect of
cottage and handloom industries to boost rural economy and improve rural
livelihoods.
The chief guest called upon the rural female entrepreneurs for availing
assistance being provided by the government departments, banks and other
financial institutions to explore brighter prospect of women
entrepreneurship.
“The fair would play vital role in introducing locally produced handloom
garments, handcrafts and other cottage industry products of female
entrepreneurs expanding trade, business and commerce to promote female
entrepreneurship in the region,” he added.