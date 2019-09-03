Week-long female entrepreneurs’ fair kicks off in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 03, 2019 (BSS) – The first ever week-long “Female

Entrepreneurs’ Fair-2019” kicked off here today aiming at flourishing

entrepreneurship to create more employments to enhance economic growth on way

to build a developed country.

Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan formally inaugurated the fair by

releasing balloons and cutting ribbon at a function held on the fair premises

here as chief guest.

T B R Enterprise is organising the fair on the Public Library ground in

the city where 60 female entrepreneurs have set up 60 stalls on displaying

their products produced in their local cottage industries, small-scale

enterprises and industries.

Presided over by Chief Executive Officer of T B R Enterprise Rakibul

Hassan in the chair, President of Rangpur city Awami League Shafiur Rahman

Shafi and Principal Fakhrul Anam Benzu attended the launching function as

special guests.

Rakibul Hassan said the fair is being arranged to exhibit and create

opportunity for marketing of cottage and handicraft products being produced

by female entrepreneurs at their enterprises and create their linkage with

traders and market operators.

The speakers said women entrepreneurs are playing a vital role in

creating job opportunities for local unemployed female workforce to improve

livelihoods by cutting poverty to accelerate national development.

Shafiur Rahman emphasised on providing more assistance to female

entrepreneurs in the private sector for flourishing brighter prospect of

cottage and handloom industries to boost rural economy and improve rural

livelihoods.

The chief guest called upon the rural female entrepreneurs for availing

assistance being provided by the government departments, banks and other

financial institutions to explore brighter prospect of women

entrepreneurship.

“The fair would play vital role in introducing locally produced handloom

garments, handcrafts and other cottage industry products of female

entrepreneurs expanding trade, business and commerce to promote female

entrepreneurship in the region,” he added.