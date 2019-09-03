Rohingya crisis disrupting internal peace, security of Bangladesh: DU VC

DHAKA, Sept 3, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC)
Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said that internal peace and security of
Bangladesh have been disrupted by about 1.1 million Rohingya refugees.
“UN would play a pragmatic role to resolve Rohingya crisis,” he said while
addressing a ‘Foundation Day Lecture-2019’ of DU Peace and Conflict Studies
Department held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban marking the 20th
founding anniversary of the department.
UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms Mia Seppo delivered the keynote
paper of ‘Foundation Day Lecture-2019’, said a DU press release.
DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, DU Social
Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Dr Sadeka Halim, founding Chairman of the
Department Prof Dr Dalem Ch Barman incumbent chairperson Md Touhidul Islam
with DU Treasurer Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin in the chair.
In her speech the UN Resident Coordinator Ms Mia Seppo lauded the role of
Bangladesh in upholding human rights and peace keeping.