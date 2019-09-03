Rohingya crisis disrupting internal peace, security of Bangladesh: DU VC

DHAKA, Sept 3, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC)

Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said that internal peace and security of

Bangladesh have been disrupted by about 1.1 million Rohingya refugees.

“UN would play a pragmatic role to resolve Rohingya crisis,” he said while

addressing a ‘Foundation Day Lecture-2019’ of DU Peace and Conflict Studies

Department held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban marking the 20th

founding anniversary of the department.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms Mia Seppo delivered the keynote

paper of ‘Foundation Day Lecture-2019’, said a DU press release.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, DU Social

Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Dr Sadeka Halim, founding Chairman of the

Department Prof Dr Dalem Ch Barman incumbent chairperson Md Touhidul Islam

with DU Treasurer Prof Dr Md Kamal Uddin in the chair.

In her speech the UN Resident Coordinator Ms Mia Seppo lauded the role of

Bangladesh in upholding human rights and peace keeping.