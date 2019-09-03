Domingo seeks winning start as Bangladesh coach

CHATTOGRAM, Sept.3, 2019 (BSS) – On his first assignment as Bangladesh head coach, Russell Domingo seeks a winning start as his charges will take on Afghanistan in the one-off Test match, beginning from Thursday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram.

“Absolutely, I want [a winning start]. Nobody plays to lose it. It would be really great to start with a victory,” Doming said here on Tuesday before Bangladesh’s practice session at the ZACS.

Domingo’s last two predecessors, Chandika Hathurusingha and Steve Rhodes started with crushing defeat as for both of them the first assignment was an away Test series in West Indies. In both cases, Bangladesh was whitewashed.

Since Domingo’s first assignment will be at home, which Bangladesh made their fortress in the last three years, he could ooze with confidence. And here chances are high for him to break the trend.

Domingo said if Bangladesh players could maintain the process right, it would be easier for them to win the game.

“We have to focus on our process. We have focus on playing hard cricket with lot of patience. We need to bowling in partnership against Afghanistan. If we can do that, the result will go our way,” he believes.

The way the players trained hard ahead of the Test however gives Domingo the confidence that they won’t slip against Afghanistan.

He said the players’ work ethic and determination pleased him to such extent that he can’t ask more from them.

“I have been here for the last two weeks. I am very excited with what I see. The guys have trained unbelievably hard in the last two weeks. I have been very pleased of what I see. The guy’s energy, attitude, work ethic have been fantastic. I am really very happy for them,” he pointed out.