Labour killed in Saidpur road accident

NILPHAMARI, Sept 3, 2019 (BSS) – A labour was killed as a truck hit him

at Niamatpur village under Saidpur upazila of the district this morning.

The deceased was identified as Faruq Hossain, 45, hailed from Fokirpara

village of the upazila.

Police said the accident occurred on the Saidpur-Rangpur Highway when

the truck hit Faruq, leaving him injured critically.

Faruq was admitted to Saidpur 100-bed hospital and later he died on the

way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Saidpur police station Shahjahan Pasha confirmed

the matter. Police seized the truck. A case was filed in this connection, he

said.