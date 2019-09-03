Over 1,040 Rajshahi educational institutions renovated in 10 years

RAJSHAHI, Sept 3, 2019 (BSS) – More than 1,040 educational institutions

including colleges, schools and madrashas have got a new facelift with

constructing modern buildings at a cost of Taka 284.75 crore in the

division’s all eight districts in last ten years, sources said.

“Over 1040 educational institutions were renovated in the division during

last ten years while 851 others are being refurbished involving around Taka

233 crore at present,” Mijanur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of Education

Engineering Department (EED) told BSS.

He said some 5,499 schemes with Taka 1,505.73 crore were implemented for

improving infrastructure development of educational institutions in both

urban and rural areas during the same time.

Around 1627 additional projects are on, he added.

“We are constructing necessary infrastructure of selected private collages

in order to ensure environment of quality education,” Rahman said.

He said 320 selective non-government colleges and 364 selective non-

government secondary schools were developed, adding academic building

construction of 120 madrashas were done while 12 other madrashas were given

financial support from Islamic Development Bank.

Ensuring quality education, infrastructure development works of 27 post-

graduation colleges in district headquarters were implemented and new

buildings for 209 government and non-government educational institutions were

constructed, he added.

Four-storied academic buildings for 310 non-government secondary schools

are being constructed with vertical extension of 232 other non-government

secondary schools, he continued.

Fifty-two upazila level non-government schools were transformed into model

schools, he said, adding construction works of eight technical school and

colleges are progressing fast in eight upazilas.

In the division, 101 secondary schools were developed under the secondary

education sector investment programme.

Repairing and renovation works of 1,198 government and 1,025 non-government

institutions were done while 433 institutions were given necessary furniture

during the period, he went on saying.