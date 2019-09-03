LIUPC project launched to improve urban poor’s livelihood

RANGPUR, Sept 3, 2019 (BSS) – The ‘Livelihoods Improvement of Urban Poor Communities (LIUPC)’ project has been launched in Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) area to ensure sustainable livelihoods and improve living standard of urban poor.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa formally launched the LIUPC project and inaugurated a workshop held at City Bhaban conference room here on Monday as the chief guest.

The RpCC will supervise implementation of the five-year term LIUPC project under the National Urban Poverty Reduction Programme (NUPRP) with financial assistance of the UNDP, UK aid and Department for International Development (DFID) under Management of the Local Government Division.

With Secretary of RpCC Md. Rashedul Haque in the chair, National Project Manager of the LIUPC project of UNDP Bangladesh Ekramul Kabir attended the function as special guest.

City Councilors and officials of RpCC and other officials and representatives of different donor organisations and NGOs involved with implementation of the LIUPC project, civil society members and local journalists attended the workshop.

Ekramul Kabir said the project is being implemented in 12 city corporations, including RpCC, and 24 municipalities across the country spending Taka 826.12 crore to ensure sustainable livelihoods of urban poor and improve living standard.

“With the project assistance, effective organisations of the urban poor people will be formed for enhancing their capacities through providing training to improve livelihoods and living standard of the poor urban adolescents and women,” he said.

The project will strengthen and finance the urban poor in ensuring safety to living and building houses and climate resilient smaller infrastructures in slums and provide assistance and scholarship to the youths for vocational and technical trainings.

“Besides, the project will finance the urban poor to launch small scale businesses, run nutritional programmes, provide grants and other facilities to them for their sustainable livelihoods and improving living standard,” Kabir added.

The chief guest urged all concerned to work with utmost sincerity for successful implementation of the project to free Rangpur city from poverty and hunger by ensuring sustainable livelihoods and improving living standard of the urban poor.