Bangabandhu’s photographs portray Bangladesh’s history: Mozammel

DHAKA, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque today said all the photographs of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman depicting his leadership role in all past historic events sorely tell the history of Bangladesh.

“If background of all photographs of Bangabandhu can be known, the complete history of Bangladesh will be known,” he told the launching ceremony of “Bangabandhu and Muktijuddho Corner” under the arrangement of Puthiniloy Publication at a shopping center in Sadarghat area here.

The minister said the anti-liberation forces hatched different conspiracies to wipe out the memories of Bangabandhu from the hearts of people. But the rare photographs of Bangabandhu will keep his life and works alive forever among people, he added.

He urged the authorities of educational institutions and elite people to set up such Bangabandhu corners to help the new generation know about the Father of the Nation and the country’s history.

Puthiniloy Publication owner Dr Shyamal Paul and writers Hayat Mahmud and Dr Kamal Saha were present on the occasion.