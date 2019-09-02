14th session of COP14 begins in India

By Aminul Islam Mirja

NEW DELHI, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS) – The Fourteenth Session of the Conference of Parties (COP14) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification began here today with the theme “Investing in Land, Unlocking Opportunities”.

Issues on the COP14 agenda include drought, land tenure, ecosystem restoration, climate change, health, sand and dust storms, cities of the future, financial investment, and the roles of youth,

As many as 7200 participants including 100 ministers and 3000 delegates from the 197 countries across the globe have been participating in the mega event.

They will take around 30 decisions with actions that aim to strengthen land-use policies worldwide and address emerging threats, such as forced migration, sand and dust storms and droughts.

The conference will be wrapped up with Delhi Declaration, which will form future course of action to combat desertification.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the conference on September 9 where UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will attend, official sources said here today.

Md. Shahab Uddin, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Bangladesh, who will arrive here on September 7, will lead a six-member delegation to the high-profile mega event.

Talking about the importance of the conferences, Indian Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said today that coming together at a world platform like this to share good stories and experiences will help the world.

“We can leapfrog for a good start in each country. Therefore, this UNCCD is very important and we expect some good outcomes which will be notified in Delhi Declaration. Delhi Declaration will form the future course of action,” he added.

Pointing to an unprecedented global campaign to save productive land, Javadekar said 122 countries, among them Brazil, China, India, Nigeria, Russia and South Africa “have agreed to make the Sustainable Development Goal of achieving land degradation neutrality a national target.

Echoing these sentiments, Executive Secretary of the UNCCD Ibrahim Thiaw drew attention to the warnings sounded by recent scientific assessments and the growing public alarm at the frequency of weather-related disasters such as drought, forest fires, flash floods and soil loss.

He urged delegates to be mindful of the opportunities for change that are opening up, and take action.

The executive secretary said “COP14 has attracted the highest number and of decision-makers ever and at the highest level, in our history. “The policy decisions to be taken could mark a major turning point for how we manage the scarce land and water resources we have left.”