FF Mozaffar Hossain passes away

RANGPUR, Sept 02, 2019 (BSS) – Freedom Fighter (FF) Mozaffar Hossain died
of a massive cardiac arrest at Rangpur Community Medical College Hospital
(RCMCH) around 9 pm, Sunday at 68.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, host of relatives,
admirers and fellow freedom fighters and well-wishers.
Mozaffar was also President of Rangpur city unit of BNP and the Small and
Cottage Industry Affairs’ Secretary of the party’s central executive
committee.
After the news of his death broke, freedom fighters and a large number of
well-wishers of different political persuasions rushed to his Shalbon
Mistripara residence.
His body was brought to Koilashranajn ground (Shalbon Mistripara Eidgah
Maidan) at 2 pm where the national flag was placed on his coffin.
A smart contingent of police led by Additional District Magistrate Arafat
Rahman gave a guard of honour and the last post was played on the bugle
before his Namaj-E-Janaza.
He was buried at nearby Shalbon Mistripara Graveyard with full state
honour.
Mayor of Rangpur and president of city Jatiya Party Mostafizur Rahman
Mostafa, president of district AL Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, president of city AL
Shafiar Rahman Shafi, Rangpur divisional organising secretary of BNP Asadul
Habib Dulu, former Commander of Rangpur district unit command of Bangladesh
Muktijoddha Sangsad Mosaddek Hossain Bablu, among others, attended the Namaj-
e-Janaza.
They also condoled the death of FF Mozaffar Hossain, conveyed deep
sympathy to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace
of the departed soul.