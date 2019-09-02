FF Mozaffar Hossain passes away

RANGPUR, Sept 02, 2019 (BSS) – Freedom Fighter (FF) Mozaffar Hossain died

of a massive cardiac arrest at Rangpur Community Medical College Hospital

(RCMCH) around 9 pm, Sunday at 68.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, host of relatives,

admirers and fellow freedom fighters and well-wishers.

Mozaffar was also President of Rangpur city unit of BNP and the Small and

Cottage Industry Affairs’ Secretary of the party’s central executive

committee.

After the news of his death broke, freedom fighters and a large number of

well-wishers of different political persuasions rushed to his Shalbon

Mistripara residence.

His body was brought to Koilashranajn ground (Shalbon Mistripara Eidgah

Maidan) at 2 pm where the national flag was placed on his coffin.

A smart contingent of police led by Additional District Magistrate Arafat

Rahman gave a guard of honour and the last post was played on the bugle

before his Namaj-E-Janaza.

He was buried at nearby Shalbon Mistripara Graveyard with full state

honour.

Mayor of Rangpur and president of city Jatiya Party Mostafizur Rahman

Mostafa, president of district AL Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, president of city AL

Shafiar Rahman Shafi, Rangpur divisional organising secretary of BNP Asadul

Habib Dulu, former Commander of Rangpur district unit command of Bangladesh

Muktijoddha Sangsad Mosaddek Hossain Bablu, among others, attended the Namaj-

e-Janaza.

They also condoled the death of FF Mozaffar Hossain, conveyed deep

sympathy to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace

of the departed soul.