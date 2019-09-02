651 birds released at Botanical Garden after rescue

DHAKA, Sept 2, 2019 (BSS) – The Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) in

separate drives today rescued 651 birds of different species from

Kamrangirchar, Savar and Ashulia areas of the country.

Later, the rescued birds were released at National Botanical Garden at

Mirpur here, WCCU Inspector Ashim Kumar Mollik told BSS.

Members of WCCU led by its director Zahir Uddin Akan rescued the birds

during the separate drives from 10am to 3pm today at Kamrangirchar in the

capital, Itkhola in Savar and Zirabo in Ashulia, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

The birds included 210 munias, 420 parrots and 21 doves.